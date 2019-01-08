Nominations open for Alberta Order of Excellence

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Morinville News Staff

The provincial government is seeking community leaders, exceptional citizens, and innovators for membership in the Alberta Order of Excellence, the province’s highest honour.

Past Alberta Order of Excellence inductees include people in medicine, science, engineering, law, and business to politics, education, agriculture and the arts.

Alberta will induct as many as ten people, who have made an outstanding provincial, national, or international impact, into the Order in October to recognize remarkable contributions to their community, the province and the nation.

Deadline for nominations is Feb. 15; however, late nominations can be held for future consideration for up to three years.

Nominees must be Canadian citizens residing in Alberta. The must be able to attend the investiture ceremony in October.

Albertans cannot nominate themselves, their spouse or a member of their immediate family.

Information about the Order, including nomination guidelines, nomination forms and biographies of previous inductees, is available on the Alberta Order of Excellence website at lieutenantgovernor.ab.ca/aoe

Information and nomination forms are also available by calling 780-449-0517.