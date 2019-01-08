Town looking for Assessment Review Board members

Reading Time: 1 minute

Jan. 8, 2019

by Morinville News Staff

The Town of Morinville is looking to fill three vacancies on the Assessment Review Board (ARB) and is currently accepting applications.

ARB’s consist of a Local Assessment Review Board (LARB) as well as a Composite Assessment

Review Board (CARB) and are established under the Municipal Government Act (MGA). The boards hear and decide on matters relating to property assessments and other assessment or tax notice matters.

Applicants are required to take a four-day training program approved by the Minister of Municipal Affairs to be qualified to participate in a hearing.

Remuneration is paid to members.

Those interested can pick up an application package at the Town Office or online at www.morinville.ca.

Deadline for applications is Feb. 1 by 4 p.m. Applications can be submitted to the attention of the Legislative Officer at the Town Office or emailed to legislativeofficer@morinville.ca.