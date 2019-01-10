Shawna Gawreluck chosen as NDP candidate for Morinville-St. Albert

Reading Time: 1 minute

Above: Shawna Gawreluck is seen at an all candidate’s forum in this 2017 Morinville News file photo.

by Morinville News Staff

The NDP announced Thursday night that Shawna Gawreluck is the Alberta NDP’s candidate for Morinville-St. Albert in the upcoming 2019 provincial election.

Gawreluck is a married mother of three who is a small business owner and a board member for the Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation.

She ran for the federal NDP in the 2017 by-election to replace Rona Ambrose’s vacated MP seat. In that election, she placed third in the race with 7.7% of the vote.

In a media release, Gawreluck said she does not think Jason Kenney will fight for what matters to families.

“I’ve lived through deep Conservative cuts. We were trying to grow our family and our business while paying for rising tuition and daycare fees,” she said. “Kenney and the UCP would make life harder for families like mine.”

Gawreluck went on to say that Kenney has proposed a $700-million tax cut for the wealthiest Albertans, and advocated for privatizing healthcare and cutting education.

“In the next few months, we face a critical choice. Take a close look at Kenney’s promises, and the choice becomes very clear,” Gawreluck said. “Rachel is the one who will fight for what matters.”

This past November, St. Albert resident Dale Nally was chosen by local United Conservative Party members to be their candidate in the next provincial election.

Morinville Community High School teacher Neil Korotash recently announced his bid to be the Alberta Party candidate for Morinville-St. Albert. He is running in the candidate race against former Morinville Public School principal Wayne Rufiange.