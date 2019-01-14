Town and MMBA partnering for baseball camp

Reading Time: 1 minute

Jan. 14, 2019

by Morinville News Staff

The Town of Morinville is hosting a pre-season Baseball Camp on Apr, 7, 14, and 28 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. for players aged 5 to 7 and from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m for players aged 8 to 12. cost for the program is $25 for players 5 to 7 and $30 for players 8 to 12.

The pre-season camp will provide an opportunity to go over baseball fundamentals ahead of the 2019 baseball season.

Registration for the Baseball Camp is available online at https://morinville.recdesk.com/Community/Program or by calling Tyler Edworthy at 780-939-7834 for more information.

MMBA has seen rapid growth, doubling in size in the last few years. Currently, there are roughly 25 teams and the associations are expecting to see the number of teams increasing this year.

Registration for MMBA is open until Feb. 28. The league is accepting registrations online at MorinvilleMinorBaseball.com. Those with questions can email MMBA.Morinville@gmail.com.