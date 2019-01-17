Morinville Farmers’ Market to resume in February

Reading Time: 1 minute

Jan. 17, 2019

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Farmers’ Market returns to the arena Feb. 1 and will run weekly from 3 p.m to 7 p.m.

Farmers’ Market Manager Tammy Former told Morinville News the market will move in the summer due to the potential demolition of the Ray McDonald Sports Center.

“[We are] working with the town as the town would like the market more central as do I,” Foreman said. “As to where we are not sure yet but we will let everyone know.”

While the location of the summer market is not planned out yet, Forman is planning some new activities for the summer, including a program for children” under the age of 14.

“With this program, the kids will learn about each vendor and will get to make the vendor’s product,” she said. “We also want them to see [that at] any age you can make things at home and sell them. They will also learn about where the fruit and veggies come from, what they look like and even get ideas of what to do with them. I’m excited to see how this program will be. After all, they are future shoppers and I hope this will let them go with their creativity.”

The children’s program will run on Fridays from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. this summer.

Until then, shoppers can take part in the indoor market at the arena starting Feb. 1 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MorinvilleFarmersMarket/.