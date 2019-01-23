Sturgeon County and Morinville begin Inter-municipal Collaboration Framework process

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Sturgeon County Mayor Alanna Hnatiw and Morinville Mayor Barry Turner were joined by Morinville and Sturgeon ICF Task Force members and their respective CAOs to start the inter-municipal collaborative framework discussions Jan. 21. – Photo courtesy of the Town of Morinville

Jan. 23, 2019

by Colin Smith

The first meeting between Morinville and Sturgeon County on the way to developing an Intermunicipal Collaborative Framework went well according to Mayor Barry Turner.

“The meeting was an encouraging first step as both parties are coming to the table with open minds and looking to develop a strong future partnership for the benefit of our residents,” Turner stated in a joint Town-County news release.

At the Monday evening meeting, agreement was reached on the principles, results being sought and the process of moving forward in developing the agreement.

“The Sturgeon County Task Force is excited about the opportunity to work with our neighbours, finding ways to create efficiencies and cost savings wherever logical and possible,” said Sturgeon County Mayor Alanna Hnatiw in the release.

In addition to Turner, Councillors Nicole Boutestein and Stephen Dafoe represented Morinville and Deputy Mayor Patrick D. Tighe and Councillor Karen Shaw were on the negotiating team for the County along with Hnatiw.

The meeting was in response to changes to the Municipal Government Act that require municipalities with common boundaries to create a framework for discussion of services they share, such as water and wastewater, solid waste, transportation, recreation and emergency services.

The framework is to provide for the integrated and strategic planning, delivery and funding of inter-municipal services, efficient use of resources and ensuring municipalities contribute funding to services that benefit their residents.

Turner, Boutestein and Dafoe were appointed to conduct negotiations with Sturgeon County as members of Morinville’s Intermunicipal Collaboration Framework (ICF) Task Force at the December 11 Town Council meeting.

That came after Council passed a motion to approve the concepts identified in the confidential Town of Morinville/Sturgeon County ICF Approach Report.