It’s Your Business: McDonald’s hosting Family Fun Nights

by Morinville News Staff

video by Stephen Dafoe

Every Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. McDonald’s in Morinville holds a Family Fun Night, an opportunity for children to come to the restaurant and make a craft.

McDonald’s Morinville staff member Monique Parsons said everything is set up ready for families when they walk in the door. “Families are actually shocked that McDonald’s pays for the whole craft,” Parsons said. “We’ve had feedback from guests that they are wowed that McDonald’s just came to the community and now we’re offering family fun nights for the kids.”

Parsons said the restaurant is appreciative of the community support from families for the event.

“It’s very important because we’re going back tot he kids,” she said. “McDonald’s has been handing out Happy Meals for years and still handing that one Happy Meal gets that smile. It’s all about the kids. It always has been. When they get to do that craft, they realize it’s on the table and they get to make it. The parents are more excited than the kids at times.”

Franchise owner Chat Sangha said the Family Fun Nights were introduced across Canada recently in a select few restaurants, including Morinville.

“It’s really about inviting the community in to experience our beautiful new restaurant … and the kids get to have fun making the craft that night,” Sangha said. “It’s just a way for us to connect with the community, connect with kids. People have fun making crafts with the kids. The parents get to enjoy a nice meal while the kids are getting entertained. It’s a great initiative and we’re having great results in Morinville for the Family Nights.”

The event takes place at McDonald’s Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.