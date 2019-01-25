Scrap Happy Quilters going strong

Reading Time: 1 minute

Jan. 25, 2019

by Lucie Roy

Scrap Happy Quilters Blenda Peterson and Madelain Scantland were two of the members busy at work on Wednesday at their meeting in the Rendez-Vous Centre.

The Quilters currently have a display in the Rendez- Vous Games Room.

In her write up Renee Knight wrote that the first quilting day was April 6, 2011 at the Rendez-Vous and their first bank deposit was May 5, 2011 with proceeds from their first quilt raffle.

Since their inception, the group has produced on average over 40 quilts a year.

These quilts have been donated to the Edmonton Bissell Centre, Mustard Seed, Hope Mission and Edmonton Women’s Shelter, Fort McMurray Wildfire of 2016, Little Warriors and Town of Morinville Community Services FCSS.

They have also donated quilts to families and individuals who have endured hardships in and around our community.

For more info on the group contact the Rendez-Vous at 780 939-2727 or msrvc@telus.net.