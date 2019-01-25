Seniors gather at Rendez-Vous for AGM

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Above:

Jan. 25, 2019

by Lucie Roy

The Morinville Seniors Rendez-Vous Centre held their Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Centre on Wednesday afternoon.

The Board of Directors consists of President and Fund Raising Gary Pool, Vice-President Mary Jane Brown (absent), Secretary Carol Kaup, Treasurer Judy Baker, Social Committee Nicky Coughlin, Rosie Badura and Maureen Sinclair (absent), Bookings and Rentals Linda Mondor and Nancy Lalonde, Communications Jeannette MacMillan (absent), Maureen Sinclair (absent) and Maintenance Henry Lamoureux (absent) and with Special Projects and Supply Orders Fred Carlson.

In his President’s Report, Gary Pool said 2018 was a busy year. and membership increased to 180 members. As far as he knows this is the most the Club has ever had.

He mentioned the new programs in place, the installation of the electronic display in the entryway, the Energy Audit that was conducted and a meeting with the Mayor and officials to revamp the handicap stalls from 2 to 3.

Work is currently being done to improve insulation around the windows and the lighting improvements were completed in the hall.

Rosie Badura spoke on behalf of the Social Committee and mentioned they have added activities for 2019. These include Card Bingo, Scrapbooking and Mahjong.

They also held their first monthly Birthday Party yesterday with cake and coffee provided.

Elections were held with Jeannette MacMillan, Judy Baker and Mike Dubas voted in by acclamation.

Click Ad For Job Details

SHARP Grant Update was mentioned by Gary Pool.

The Seniors Home Adaptation and Repair Program (SHARP) helps seniors 65 years of age and older to finance home repairs and adaptations through a low-interest home equity loan with the Government of Alberta

SHARP also has a grant for seniors with low income who do not qualify for the loan due to insufficient home equity or for mobile home owners who do not own the land.

On January 1 2019, the maximum SHARP grant available for certain home repairs increased. The current maximum benefit of $3000 for a furnace was increased to $4000.

Additional information is on the Seniors and Housing website.