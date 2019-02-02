Redwater RCMP arrest three for stolen property, break and enter offences

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Feb 2, 2019)

submitted by Redwater RCMP

Redwater, Alta. – Redwater RCMP conducted several investigations into break, enter and theft incidents in the Redwater area over several weeks.

In one incident, suspects returned to the same location over several days to continue committing further offences.

Several tips were received from the public which then led police to a rural property in the Sturgeon County area on Jan. 29, 2019.

Kenneth McLean (37) of Sturgeon County was arrested in possession of a stolen ATV. A search warrant was executed at a property resulting in the arrest of two other repeat offenders. Police also recovered stolen ATV’s and firearms.

McLean was charged with possession of stolen property over $5000, possession of a firearm while prohibited and breach of probation. He was remanded into custody and will be appearing in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court on Feb. 7, 2019.

Geordie Wilson (31) from Redwater was also arrested on a warrant for break and enter, theft over $5000 and mischief regarding an incident that occurred in March of 2017 in Thorhild County. He was released after a judicial hearing and will be appearing in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court on Feb. 21, 2019.

A 26-year-old female was also arrested and charged with obstructing a peace officer and is scheduled to appear in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court on March 14, 2019. Her name cannot be released pending a swearing of an Information.

Redwater RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance in solving these crimes, and remind area residents to call police or Crime Stoppers if you notice suspicious activity, or have information on criminal activity.