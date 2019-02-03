MCHS Sr. Girls and Boys take silver over the weekend

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Feb 3, 2019)

by Stephen Dafoe

It was a silver-medal finish for the MCHS Sr. Wolves Saturday night after they fell 49-30 to St Peter the Apostle, the second-ranked team in the province.

After back-to-back wins in which the Wolves lead throughout, Saturday night saw them trailing behind for the entire game.

“They’re tough. They gave us everything we could handle and made it very difficult for us to get easy shots,” said Wolves Coach Kent Lessard. “Defensively, it is one of the toughest teams we’ve played against this year. So it is a good opportunity for us to learn, bring it to practice and try to prepare better for the next time we see them.”

The Wolves started their home invitational tournament Friday morning with a 59-28 win over Devon’s John Maland. In that contest, the Wolves built steadily from a 13-6 first quarter lead to a narrower 22-17 lead at the half. The Wolves expanded the lead to 43-21 after three before sealing it with another 16 points in the final quarter.

Saturday morning saw the Wolves hit the court against Beamount in a much closer game.

Starting with a five-point lead of 15-10, the Girls found themselves ahead by the same margin at 26-21 at the half. After three, the Wolves had gained only an additional one-point margin at 42-36. A little extra effort in the fourth saw a 15-point margin for Morinville and a 66-51 win to place them in the Gold-medal game.

Strathcona Christian Academy defeated the Beaumont Bandits 73-56 to take bronze.

The Senior Boys took 2nd place at the Archbishop MacDonald tournament Saturday after losing to Grande Prairie 75-56.