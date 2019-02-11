Jets will take on Flyers in first round of playoffs

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Stephen Dafoe

Sunday night’s home-ice season finale didn’t mean much to the Jets in terms of final outcome. With 42 points, they were 13 short of second place and nine above the fourth-place St. Albert Merchants. What a win, loss or OT loss would determine is who they play in round one of CJHL playoffs.

The game meant more to the Edmonton Mustangs who also played their final game. The Mustang’s 6-2 win over the Jets Sunday night means they end in fifth place and will face the fourth-place Merchants, giving the Morinville Jets a run at the sixth-place Stony Plain Flyers, who ended the season 15-21-2.

Sunday’s game saw the Jets trailing 1-0, 3-2 and then 6-2 in the final frame.

It’s been a good season for the Jets.

Despite a slow start, the club ended 20-16-2 and had the number one scorer in the league. Brett Dubuc played 37 games during which he had 42 goals and 41 assists for 83 points. Lee Gadoury ranked ninth with 55 points and Josh Mcrae and Connor Tuppala came in at 22 and 23 with 44 points apiece.

The Jets will hit home ice for game one on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. The qualifying round s a best-of-three series.

Game two’s time and location had not been determined by publication time.