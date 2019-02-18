Cold weather and cancelled events did not prevent Morinville from celebrating Family Day

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Above – Green screen photo booth was available for families to get their photos taken.

Morinville’s annual Family Day Weekend had some changes and cancellations due to the cold snap, but families still came out to support the annual celebration.

Above is a video of the weekend’s activities. Below are some photos.

The annual Family Day three-on-three tournament was originally scheduled for Heritage Lake but moved indoors to the arena instead. The ice was full of young players taking part.

The Lions Club provided sleigh rides were underway behind the arena and one of the rides around the field had a special guest.

Indoor games and crafts were provided as an alternative to the original outdoor activities.

The Lions Club served hot dogs and hot chocolate at the arena, exchanging the food and beverages for donations to the food bank.

A couple of familiar faces at Ray McDonald Sports Center.

Morinville News FREE Movie event drew an audience of 362 to watch Ralph Breaks the Internet. The event was a partnership between Morinville News and the Town of Morinville. The Friends of the Library ran the concession.

The Library held a story and craft event Sunday as part of Morinville Family Day weekend events.

Lauren Sherlow was one of the Fish and Game Open House hourly draw winners during their open house Sunday.

ACFA held a Cabane a Sucre at the Fish & Game Association Club House.

Morinville Fish and Game Association member Jack Reader poses with some antlers he measured at the MFGA open house.