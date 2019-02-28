DQ Blizzard Day supports JMMF

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Feb 28, 2019)

video by Stephen Dafoe

The Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation was the recipient of all of DQ Morinville’s Blizzard sales Thursday as well as additional donations from DQ customers.

Last year’s event raised $7446 for the Foundation, who are currently building a shelter in Morinville.

JMMF executive director Janice Isberg said the building is nearing completion to be closed in. After that happens, they will be able to start plumbing and electrical and expect to have Jessie’s House ready to serve those experiencing domestic violence by August.

DQ franchise owner Marc Cardinal said the restaurant was happy to help again this year.

“The work that they are providing in this community is unmatched by any other agency, and I think it is really important,” Cardinal said. “We are really excited to support something that is local and will provide relief for women in our neighourhood.”

See the video above for more commentary.

The amount raised was not available by our deadline.