International Women’s Day celebrated Beauty Within

Reading Time: 3 minutes

(Last Updated On: Mar 3, 2019)

by Lucie Roy

The 3rd Annual Morinville FCSS Presents International Women’s Day, titled Beauty Within, was held Saturday at the MCCC with more than 100 in attendance.

Keynote Speaker Kim Mills is a military spouse, mom to three kids and the author of the Canadian military family blog, She is the author of the military romance series, The Way Home.

Also speaking at the event was Sarah Hall who compiled and illustrated the Discover Your Beauty Within Journal.

The Workshop Session Presenters were Christianne Hall, Donata Eigenseher and the Morinville Art Club.

The four sessions included a Mediation Session to learn how to raise your vibration.

The Relaxation Session to “singing Bowls” which are a range of sounds to restore the normal vibratory frequencies of the mind, body and soul.

The Creation Session on intuitive painting with music and quotes for inspiration.

The Retail Therapy consisted of browsing the numerous vendors and booths and the Musee Morinville Museum women’s display, the photo booth and painting two coffee cups if not already done so when arriving to the event.

The numerous prizes included the table centerpieces and a quilt donated by Loose Threads Quilting Club, a group that meet at the Community Library.

Relaxation Session with Christianne Hall. A relaxing session with “singing bowls”, which are a range of sounds to restore the normal vibratory frequencies of our mind, body and soul.

Keynote Speaker Kim Mills with one of her books from the series The Way Home.

Donna Garrett demonstrating the old hair curler with Tanis Pangburn.

Heather Peter and Sandra Peter excited about winning the centerpiece at their table.

Amy Dauvin with her artwork from the Intuitive painting session hosted by the Morinville Art Club.

Stacey Buga showing the quilt donated and made by the Loose Threads Quilting Club.

Sarah Hall speaking on her book and the inspiration behind it.