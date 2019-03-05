Shrove Tuesday observed in Morinville

Reading Time: 2 minutes

by Lucie Roy

On Tuesday, Morinville Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools celebrated the tradition of Pancake Day, also known as Shrove Tuesday, Fat Tuesday and Mardi Gras.

It is named as such due to the custom of eating pancakes on this day.

It is a tradition from when any rich foods were eaten on the day before Lent to use them up before fasting begins.

The date varies from as early as Feb. 3 to as late as March 9.

Ecole Georges H. Primeau Middles School made over 800 pancakes, Notre Dame Elementary School opted for cookies this year and served over 500 and Morinville Community High School cooked up over 1000 pancakes.

On Tuesday evening, the Knights of Columbus held a well-attended Shrove Tuesday pancake event at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

