Morinville rolls up its sleeves to give blood

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Mar 6, 2019)

Above left: Colette Amyot-Loughren. Above right: Raelyn Crush

by Lucie Roy

The Morinville Blood Drive was held at the Rendez-Vous Centre on Tuesday, Mar. 5

Colette Amyot-Loughren and Raelyn Crush were two of the many people donating blood.

For Raeyln Crush, it was her 151st donation.

Canadian Blood Services currently needs 10 more blood donors at the Blood Drive.

The next Blood Drive at the Rendez-Vous Centre is Tuesday, May 28 from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Blood Drive is supported by the Lions Club of Morinville, Knights of Columbus and the Rendez Vous Centre.

For information on donating blood, visit https://myaccount.blood.ca/en/donate