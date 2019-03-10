MCHS Sr. Girls off to provincials, Sr. Boys take silver in zones

Reading Time: 2 minutes

MCHS Sr. Girls with their banner and medals. – Joanne Deveau Photo

by Morinville News Staff

The MCHS Sr. Girls took their second consecutive North Central Zone banner on Saturday and making their 9th trip to the 3A Girls ASAA Provincial Tournament in 11 years. The tournament takes place in Athabasca this week.

“The Lady Wolves battled Barrhead and struggled in the semi-finals as they fought off the rust of two weeks without a game, winning 59-45,” Coach Kent Lessard told Morinville News in an email Sunday. “Alicia Diberardino scored 18 points and pulled in 9 rebounds and Hayley Deveau scored 8 points to lead the way.”

The Sr. Girls played 10th-ranked Parkland from Edson n the final, the same school that took down the Sr. Boys 87-77 in the Zone CHampionship game at home Saturday.

“The Lady Wolves came out strong and dominated the Pacers throughout the game, winning 76-51,” Lessard said. “The Lady Wolves defence frustrated the Pacers. Leanne VanBrabant was relentless on defence.

The team was led by Grade 12 guards Jenna McKinney with 14 points 8 rebounds, Laura Stalzer with 15 points, and Grade 11 post Jordan Hessel with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

MCHS Boys

The MCHS SR. Boys, like the Girls had a first-game bye. They hit the court over the weekend for Zone Championships’ semi-final game Friday and defeated R.F. Staples 85-62 to head to the final Saturday against Parkland.

In that contest, the Boys lead Parkland 27-21 but were trailing 41-38 at the half. After three, the Boys had reversed the fortunes to lead 62-59. In the final quarter, Parkland dominated to take the contest 87-77.