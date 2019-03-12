Curlers return with medals

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Mar 12, 2019)

by Lucie Roy

The 2019 Alberta 55 plus Winter Provincial Games were held in Cold Lake, Alberta from Feb.28-March 3.

In the Alberta 55 plus Zone 5 Results for Ice Curling in the Men 70 + category first place medals went to a team from Morinville.

From left Frank Vollmer, Zane Dorosh, Ryan Meyer and Dennis Fitzgerald

Photo submitted by Ryan Meyer.

On Tuesday morning, members of the winning team gathered at the Morinville Curling Club for a photo with the medals they received.



Frank Vollmer, Zane Dorosh, Ryan Meyer and Dennis Fitzgerald.

– Photo submitted by Ryan Meyer

Tuesday morning photo op with the medal, Frank Vollmer, Ryan Meyer and Zane Dorosh.

Absent Dennis Fitzgerald.

Frank Vollmer with the medal he received at the games.