ABBA tribute provides sellout for the final Live at the CCC show

(Last Updated On: Apr 7, 2019)

by Stephen Dafoe with photos by Lucie Roy

The Morinville Community Cultural Centre wrapped up its 2018-2019 Mainstage Performance series Friday night with a sold-out show for Canada’s premier ABBA tribute act ABRA Cadabra.

Mainstage Sponsor Infinite Event Services set the tone for the evening with a giant disco ball above the centre of the hall, which took the roughly 450 attendees back to the 1970s and early 1980s when ABBA’s songs were consistently at the top of the charts.

Vancouver-based ABRA Cadabra has been touring the world for nearly two decades. There show is a nostalgic journey of ABBA songs, including Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen, Take A Chance On Me, Waterloo, Does Your Mother Know, and Fernando, as well as many other songs that have remained popular throughout the years.

Prior to the performance in Morinville, Jeanette O’Keeffe, one of the Show’s producer’s and founders, who plays the role of Anna Frida told Morinville News is all about the energy. As ABBA fans themselves, the group likes to celebrate that fandom with the audience and have fun along with them.

That energy and enthusiasm were evident Friday night through two full sets of ABBA hits that had the packed house singing and dancing along with the performers.

One of the unexpected highlights of the evening was when O’Keeffe was introducing her fellow performers. Keyboardist Ryan Langevin gave the audience a rendition of Billy Joel’s She’s Always a Woman from Joel’s album The Stranger. Langevin performs in two other shows Rocketman, a tribute to Elton John and Piano Man, a tribute to Billy Joel.

Another of the evening’s highlights was percussionist Toshi Takahashi an addition to the ABBA foursome who’s talent and stage presence kept the audience view on him as much as those playing the roles of ABBA.

With the 2018-2019 season completed, Events & Culture Coordinator Ryan Telfer said theatre attendees can expect a full list of acts for the next season later this summer.

LIVE at the CCC’s 2018-2019 season was sponsored by Infinite Event Services, and partnered by St Albert Inn & Suites, Morinville News, and Hunters Print and Copy.