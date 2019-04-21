What’s Cooking: Blended cheeseburgers just in time for barbecue season

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Apr 21, 2019)

These chicken and mushroom burgers are flavourful, simple to make, and offer a fun take on the classic cheeseburger.

Blended Chicken Cheeseburgers

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 20 mins

Serves: 6 (1/3 lb patties)

Ingredients:

½ lb mushrooms, finely chopped

1 lb lean ground chicken

½ small onion, finely diced

½ tsp garlic and herb seasoning

½ cup breadcrumbs

1 egg

5 hamburger buns

5 cheese slices

Toppings: Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, pickles

Directions:

Place mushrooms in a food processor fitted with a metal blade. Pulse until finely chopped.

In a large bowl, combine mushrooms, beef, onion, garlic, breadcrumbs and egg; mix all ingredients until incorporated. Form into six patties and cook either on the barbecue or the stovetop until internal temperature reaches 160°F.

During last minute of cooking, top patties with cheese. Keep warm until cheese begins to melt.

Place patty on warmed bun and top with desired toppings.

Find more ways to add fabulous flavour to your meals at mushrooms.ca.