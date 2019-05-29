Rock the Rails on this weekend

Reading Time: 1 minute

by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville youth are invited to the annual Rock the Rails event at the Morinville Skate Park Saturday, June 1 from noon until 4 p.m.

The event, originally started, by area metal band Edgore, is an opportunity for youth to enjoy the skate park for an afternoon of related activities.

The event will showcase some of the regions pro riders for skateboard, BMX & Scooter as well as a DJ, snacks and vendors offering prizes.

Event coordinator Tyler Edworthy said June is always the kickoff to summer, celebrating all Morinville has to offer for outdoor activity.

“With International Trail Day bringing recognition to our most utilized amenity and June is Parks & Recreation Month showcasing the great green spaces Morinville has to offer, it is very fitting to host an event for our younger population at their favorite hangout the Bob Foster Extreme Park,” Edworthy said.

Edworthy is hoping the event is well attended once again.

“We have always had a great turnout to this event that brings riders young and old to enjoy this great park,” he said.

All riders must have a helmet to ride.