Minstrels hold open house

(Last Updated On: Jun 9, 2019)

by Lucie Roy

The Morinville Minstrels held their Open House on Friday night at the Rendez-Vous Centre.

The Minstrels sang 16 songs to a packed audience.

Selections included By The Riverside, Come Josephine, Sing A Rainbow, This train Goes Marching, We Have this Moment Today, We Rise Again and Feed the Birds.

The entertainment was followed by snacks and refreshments.

On display was the Morinville Minstrels Choir Quilt. All the members of the choir are represented in the quilt, including retired and present members since the choir started in 1999.

The red and gold represent their reversible vests, the musical red material is for the entertainment they bring, the sunsets, the grain fields, a touch of fall leaves, forests of green all representing their Motto- “Singing Together Keeps us Young.”