Town and Chamber hosting Cœur de Morinville Information Session

by Morinville News Staff

with files from Colin Smith

The Town of Morinville and Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce are partnering on Thursday, June 13 to hold a Cœur de Morinville Information Session in Council Chambers from noon until 2 p.m.

The Cœur de Morinville Area Structure Plan is intended to provide policies and guidelines and give direction to future land use and redevelopment decision making processes in the town’s mature central area.

It provides a framework for evaluating the suitability of redevelopment, infill and increased residential density in the core, supporting economic development and maximizing the use of existing infrastructure capacity.

The Cœur de Morinville Area Structure Plan was adopted in July of 2013 and was recently put on the table for review by a motion from Councillor Stephen Dafoe. That review took place at the end of February, and Council moved to have Town Administration bring an implementation plan for the Cœur de Morinville Area Structure Plan to Town Council by the third quarter of 2019.

In connection with that, Council called on the Administration to develop recommendations on the possible loosening of development restrictions in the area where that might encourage development and business growth.

The June 13 Information Session between the Town and Chamber will include a presentation overview of the Cœur de Morinville followed by a question and answer session. This will be followed by a discussion on what is working, not working and opportunities available.

For more information call 780-939-9462 or 780-939-4361.