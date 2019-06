Reading Time: 2 minutes

photos by Lucie Roy

The Sturgeon County Mayor’s Golf Tournament was held Friday at the Sturgeon Valley Golf and Country Club.

Sturgeon County Communications Officer, Gwen Wolansky said they had 152 golfers, a sold-out tournament.

Proceeds raised will go towards Sturgeon Victim Services and West Sturgeon Aging in Place Foundation (West Country Hearth).