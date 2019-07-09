County sets date to fill Division 2 vacancy

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Jul 9, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

September 17, 2019 will be the date Sturgeon County voters in Division 2 go to the polls to elect a councillor to fill the role left vacant by two-term Councillor Susan Evans who resigned June 27.

Division 2 includes the communities of Cardiff (Echoes and Pittsburg), Carbondale, and areas Green Acres, Richfield Estates, Upper Manor Pointe areas of Sturgeon Valley, The Banks of Sturgeon Valley, Greystone Manor, Summerbrook Estates, Upper Manor Estates, River’s Gate, Sturgeon Heights, Manor Estates II, Pinnacle Ridge and Riverstone Pointe.

Those interested in running can download the Candidate’s Handbook for Division 2 at www.sturgeoncounty.ca/election starting Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

Prospective candidates must complete the required forms and provide a $25 deposit in order to be nominated.

The Returning Officer will accept nominations between 8:30 a.m. on July 10 and 12 noon on August 6, 2019.

Please call the Returning Officer at 780-939-8377 to make an appointment to submit your nomination paper.

Sturgeon County will release additional details about voting opportunities soon.