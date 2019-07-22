Book Bites: Lynda.com learning resource

Reading Time: 1 minute

video by Stephen Dafoe

One of the many learning resources available at the Morinville Community Library is Lynda.com, which is free with your library membership.

Public Services Librarian Alliah Krahn said the resource is accessed through the Library website at MorinvilleLibrary.ca with the patron’s library card number and password.

“Lynda.com is an educational resource for adults developed by Linkedin,” she said. “They creat instructional video courses for pretty much any professional skill you want to learn. So whether it is Excel, Word, PowerPoint – they’ve got all the Microsoft stuff. If you want to learn to become a programmer, they have SQL courses, database courses. They also have resume-building tips, project management courses.”

Krahn went on to say that the resource keeps track of all of the courses that you take.

To login to Lynda.com visit https://www.morinvillelibrary.ca/e-Resources.