Chamber mixing it up at the library this week

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Jul 22, 2019)

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce is holding their next Business Mixer event at the Morinville Community Library July 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The regular monthly event is an opportunity for business owners to be able to network with fellow businesses and Chamber members in the Morinville and Surgeon County area.

Although the Library may seem an unusual place for a business mixer, Board Chair Jennifer Anheliger said it is a priority of the Town of Morinville Library Board to collaborate with the various businesses within the community.

“This month’s networking event will allow members to continue to exchange ideas and develop relationships to successfully meet the needs of our community,” she said. “We are excited to host this month’s event and foster those important relationships all while showing fellow chamber members what we have to offer to both the community as well as their organization.”

There is no charge for the event. Attendees are encouraged to call the Chamber at 780-939-9462 to reserve a spot. Businesses wishing to host a mixer can also contact the Chamber to arrange their spot.