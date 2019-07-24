Town unveils revamped website

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Jul 24, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

with files from Colin Smith

After being approved in the 2019 Budget at a cost of $75,000 and receiving community input in an online survey in February, the Town’s website Morinville.ca was recently relaunched in a revamped format.

The Town says it has been working on the redesign for the past several months. The last time the website was revamped was in 2014.

The Town’s communication department says the goal of the revamped site was to

improve the content, navigation, design, technology, and creating an online presence that better reflects the organization and better provides the public with improved access to finding what was needed.

The redesigned website was officially launched on July 16. The Town says it has been well received thus far. and has been well received by its visitors.

“We are very excited to launch the new Town of Morinville website,” said Mayor Barry Turner in a release Wednesday. “Featuring a brand new look and responsive layout for mobile devices, our goal is to make it much easier to find the information you are looking for, and offers new tools for interacting and communicating with residents and visitors to the site. Be sure to check out the many new features and send us your feedback!”

The new site has a few new features: Updated navigation, including a mobile-friendly format, an opportunity to report concerns at https://forms.morinville.ca/Report-a-Concern, and an outdoor amenities listing, including sports field closures at https://facilities.morinville.ca/.

The Town says the new website will be Morinville’s main communications tool and will be regularly reviewed and updated.