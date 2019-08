Reading Time: 1 minute

The library’s Summer Reading Program is coming to an end soon, and they will be holding a big finale Aug. 17, capped off with a magic show. Here’s Stacey Buga with details.

Below is a video of Motivational Magician Steve Harmer, who will perform at 3 p.m. Aug. 17.