Town accepting school supplies

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Aug 6, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

The Town of Morinville is once again accepting donations for the Back to School Supplies Program. Donations will be accepted at Town Hall and the Community Cultural Centre from Aug. 19 to 27.

“Many families within our community struggle to meet the basic school supply list for their children,” reads a Town Facebook post on the program. “Help us send the students back to school with the tools they need to be successful this year by donating to the Back to School Supplies Program at Community Services FCSS.”

Pick up of supplies, while they last, will take place from Aug. 28 to 30.

For more information on donating to the program, or parents needing assistance with school supplies should contact Community Services at 780-939-7839.