Three to run in Sturgeon County’s Division 2 by-election

(Last Updated On: Aug 8, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

After the close of nominations on Aug. 6, three names have come forward to serve as councillor for Division 2, a spot left vacant when former Councillor Susan Evans vacated the position June 27.

Running in the Sept. 17 by-election are Lynda Moffat, Kristin Toms, and Rudy van Woerkom.

Residents of Division 2 include Cardiff (Echoes and Pittsburg), Carbondale, and the following areas of Sturgeon Valley: Green Acres, Richfield Estates, Upper Manor Pointe, The Banks of Sturgeon Valley, Greystone Manor, Summerbrook Estates, Upper Manor Estates, River’s Gate, Sturgeon Heights, Manor Estates II, Pinnacle Ridge and Riverstone Pointe.

Advance voting will take place in the Cardiff Room at the Sturgeon County Centre (9613 – 100 Street, Morinville) on Thursday, September 5 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 12 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Saturday, September 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

By-election day voting will take place at Cardiff Hall (55320 Range Road 251) from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and at Pinnacle Ridge Estates Homeowners’ Association Community Centre (79 Pinnacle Way) from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Electors who, because of physical disability, are unable to attend a voting station or an advance voting station to vote may request the Returning Officer have two election workers attend the elector’s residence to take the elector’s vote.

Morinville News is working on speaking to the candidates for a forthcoming story.