August long weekend yields distracted driving tickets

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Aug 8, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

Alberta RCMP conducted enforcement initiatives focused on distracted driving across the province throughout the Heritage Day long weekend.

During that four-day period, Alberta RCMP issued 68 tickets for distracted driving, five more than the 63 tickets issued in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions last year.

RCMP, Alberta Sheriffs and Community Peace Officers across the province will be keeping their eyes open for those keeping their eyes on their phone this month. Each month, RCMP and the policing partners focus on one aspect of traffic safety to raise awareness. August is distracted driving.

In the first half of 2019, police in Alberta issued 5,063 distracted driving-related tickets.