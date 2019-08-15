What’s Cooking: Chocolate muffins you’ll have the “hots” for

Reading Time: 1 minute

(NC) Attention hot sauce fans and those with bored taste buds. If you never thought of pairing chili and chocolate, you’re in for a treat. Feed your Tabasco and chocolate addiction simultaneously with these little pillows of deliciousness that are guaranteed to leave everyone guessing what the secret ingredient is.

Spiced Chocolate Muffins

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Makes: 20 muffins

Ingredients:

4 oz cooking chocolate

2 cups self-raising flour (sifted)

1 tsp baking powder

¼ cup dark muscovado sugar (or brown sugar)

1 cup milk

1/3 cup melted butter

2 eggs, beaten

1/3 cup dark chocolate chips

1/3 cup white chocolate chips

2 tsp Tabasco Habanero sauce (or more to taste)

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 200°C (400° F).

Break the chocolate into a bowl and heat over a pan of simmering water until melted.

Sift the flour and baking powder into a bowl. In a separate bowl, add the sugar, melted chocolate, butter, milk, Tabasco and eggs. Mix well.

Carefully fold in the flour. Do not over mix. Stir in the chocolate chips.

Spoon the mixture into paper muffin cups and bake for 25 minutes or until muffins have risen and are firm to the touch. Remove and cool for 5 minutes. Serve warm or cold.