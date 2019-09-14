Sturgeon County holds seniors conference

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Sep 13, 2019)

The MCCC hall with over 140 people registered for the Seniors Conference. – Lucie Roy Photos

by Lucie Roy

Sturgeon County Seniors Conference was held Thursday at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre (MCCC) with over 140 seniors from across the region registered for the event.

The event included Greetings from Sturgeon County Mayor Alanna Hnatiw and Morinville Deputy Mayor Lawrence Giffin.

Seniors Citizens Advisory Board member Carol Kaup served as emcee and members of the Seniors Advisory Council introduced the guests.

STARS Air Ambulance Info Session by Sheyanne Levall-Crouse covered who they are, the origin of STARS, time, talent, tools, Allies, VIPs, Crew and Statistics.

The Fleet Renewal was also mentioned. The fleet renewal means updating and standardizing the helicopter fleet. The H145 is an updated version of the reliable, long-serving BK 117 helicopters, with top-tier technology that surpasses the existing AW 139s.

The second presentation covered Living with Alzheimer’s with Arlene Huhn, Manager Client Services and Programs, Parkinson’s Disease by Declan Beddow Parkinson Association of Alberta Client Services Coordinator and Cliff Burns who spoke of his experience.

Discover Sturgeon County Walking Trails featured eight trails as well as trails in the town of Gibbons, the Eco Glen River Valley Trail, the Legal Mural Walk and trail in Morinville.

Trails covered included the Athabasca Landing Trail, Cardiff Red Ribbon Trail, Big Lake & Lois Hole Centennial Park, Redwater Sandhills Recreation Area, Riverlot 56, River Valley Alliance, Victoria Trail and the Sturgeon Valley Trails which is the Bellerose Park Trail, Pinnacle Ridge Trail and the Riverstone Point Trail.

The afternoon ended with Mind Magic with Louis Pezzani and volunteers from the audience.

Information on the Government of Alberta’s Office of the Seniors Advocate was provided. This office provides assistance in finding, accessing and utilizing government or government-funded programs and services. They provide resolution support.

They also provide feedback about programs and services.

The event had a hot breakfast and lunch and numerous handouts and prizes.