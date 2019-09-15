Military take part in National Repair and Recovery Competition

Reading Time: 2 minutes

(Last Updated On: Sep 14, 2019)

by Lucie Roy

Exercise Arte Et Marte (by skill and by fighting) took place at Canadian Forces Base Edmonton and the area around the town of Gibbons from September 10 to 13.

The exercise was a national recovery and repair competition that brought teams from Gagetown, Valcartier, Petawawa and Edmonton. Each team consisted of seven to nine members.

The exercise was held in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Electrical Mechanical Engineer Corps (RCEME).

The Royal Canadian Electrical Mechanical Engineers 1 Service Battalion presented the Arte Et Marte to the public on Wednesday and Thursday.

Members of the public were welcome to watch Canadian Army technicians from across the country compete in military vehicle repair and recovery in a simulated tactical environment.

The two locations for the exercise was the Old Lagoon and Riverview Heights.

The scenario played out on Wednesday at the Old Lagoon was that of a resupply company convoy that was down from the North to resupply and they got hit by an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) and flipped over the Medium Light Vehicle Wheeled (MLVW).

There was extensive damage to the front axle.

The convoy kept moving on, the injured were medi-evacuated and the Triple R (Repair Recovery Request) to maintenance was made.

On-site for recovery was also an AHSVS-Armoured Heavy Support Vehicle System.