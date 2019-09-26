Sting 2-2 in pre-season tournament, start regular season this weekend

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Sep 26, 2019)

-Morinville News file photo

by Morinville News Staff

The Sturgeon Midget AA Sting will start their 2019-2020 season on the road with back-to-back road games Sept. 28 and 29. On Sept. 28, the Sting face the Peace River Royals, and on Sept, 29, they faceoff against the GPAC Storm. The club starts the pre-season in Leduc Sept. 21.

The Sting started season tryouts at the Morinville Leisure Centre’s Landrex Arena earlier this month.

The Midget AA team were 2-2 in a pre-season tournament.

On Sept. 21, The Sting won 8-2 over KC and followed that with an 8-0 loss to PAC the following day. On Sept. 23, they lost to MLAC 6-5, and took down Beaumont 7-0 Wednesday night.

“We got a couple of boys back from AAA for last nights game, and they did not disappoint,” said Coach Greg Northcott. “One scored two goals, and the other had a goal and an assist. I’m looking forward to the start of the regular season this weekend.