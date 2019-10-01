Library Month underway

Reading Time: 1 minute

Above: In this week’s Book Bites segment, Alliah Krahn talks about Library Month activities taking place at the Morinville Community Library.

video by Stephen Dafoe

Library Month takes place each October, and the Morinville Community Library is hosting several activities this month in celebration.

The big event for the month is a screening of The Public, a movie about libraries and homelessness written by and starring Emilio Estevez. Initially scheduled for an Oct. 21 screening, the film was moved to Oct. 28 due to the federal election. A discussion on homelessness will follow the movie.

Free tickets for the movie are available on Event Brite at bit.ly/thepublicmorinville.

The movie coincides with Food For Fines Week where donations to the Morinville Food Bank dropped off at the library will clear outstanding library fines.

Public Services Librarian Alliah Krahn said the library would also have several prize draws throughout the month.

The prizes include a library book bag with some book bundles and snacks.

When patrons take out items from the library, they receive a receipt with the price of what those items would cost. These “library savings” are cumulative on the patron’s account. The patron who has saved the most by using library services will win the book bag package.

“We’ve also got contests running every week,” Krahn said. “We have a no Googling contest in which you have to identify the classic book we have cut up. That will be running every week.”

Visit the Morinville Community Library of their website MorinvilleLibrary.ca for more Library Month activities.