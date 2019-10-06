Terzettto opens Live at the CCC family series

Reading Time: 1 minute

(Last Updated On: Oct 5, 2019)

photos by Lucie Roy

On Friday night the Terzettto performance took place at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

The laughter from young and old could be heard from the audience as they watched Lili Lolda (Dominique Grenier), Titi Painting (Etienne Audet), and MimHammer (Marie-Michele Pharand) perform various scenes with humour, playfulness and joy, clown performances, circus acts, music and movement and theatrical techniques.

This was their first time performing out west.

Founded in 1974, L’Aubergine is one of the oldest Canadian companies and the oldest in the Quebec City region to produce shows for young people and family audiences.

For those who missed the show, they will be performing in Fort Saskatchewan on Oct. 6 at the Dow Centennial Centre Shell Theatre.

They are also going to Spruce Grove and Fort McMurray.