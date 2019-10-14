Midget AA Sting win at home and earn player of the game

Reading Time: 2 minutes

– Morinville News File Photo

by Stephen Dafoe

Four games into the season, the Sturgeon Midget AA Sting are sitting at 2-2-0 . Saturday’s home game against the Sherwood Park Oilers resulted in a 4-1 win for the Sting, and a significant pat on the back for one of their players.

“Royce Watson [goalie] got the player of the game with a very solid performance,” Coach Greg Northcott told Morinville News after Saturday’s game.

Watson had 50 shots hurled his way and stopped 49 of them. Those shots diminished over three periods as fellow Sting players diminished the Oilers’ chances to get to Wilson across three periods from 22 to 16 to 12 in the final frame.

Trailing 1-0 after one, the Sting produced a tie when Ryan Conquergood pocketed one for the Sting six minutes into the middle frame.

The third period was the Stings. Isaac Kinsella built the Stings’ lead to 2-1 just 22 seconds into the final frame. This goal was followed by contributions from Cole Perkins and Adam Mueller late int he period to seal the win and give the Sting another two points in the NAHL’s BESA Division.

The Sting have two games this week. They travel to Lloydminister to face the Blazers, and take on the St. Albert Crusaders at home Sunday afternoon at 4:45 p.m.

OTHER STING NEWS

The Bantam AA Sting had a win and a tie over the weekend, defeating the Strathcona Warriors 8-1 on the road Friday and following it with a 2-2 tie with the Lloydminster Blazers Saturday.

The Bantam AA Sting sit with a 2-0-2 record this season and six points in the NAHL Rural Conference White Division.