The Week in Photos

The Family Fright Halloween Dance was held Friday night at the MCCC. An evening of spooky family fun, dancing, costume prizes and snacks from the concession. – Lucie Roy Photo

The Rotary Club of Morinville hosted Rotary District 5370 Governor Tracey Vavrek, her husband Vince, and Assistant Governor Jason Svenningsen at their Wednesday morning breakfast meeting.

As the new 2019-2020 District 5370 Governor, Vavrek connects 1.2 million Rotary Club members worldwide with Rotarians from the northern regions of three Western provinces and two Territories. – Lucie Roy Photo

Morinville Art Club hosted Val’s Forest by artist Val Manchuk at their club meeting on Tuesday night. Manchuk lead them through her unique painting techniques and process on her favourite theme of trees. – Lucie Roy Photo

Congratulations to MCHS students Kendall Weiss, Kennedi Knight and Lilyah Richardson on winning Gold in cheer at the ICU Pan American Championships. The girls, part of Perfect Storm Athletics, were selected for Team Canada. – Submitted Photo