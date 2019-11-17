Midget AA Sting take down St. Albert

(Last Updated On: Nov 17, 2019)

by Stephen Dafoe

The Sturgeon Midget AA Sting defeated the visiting St. Albert Steel Saturday afternoon with a 4-2 victory.

Saturday’s win brings the Sting to a 6-6-1 record, one point behind the third-place St. Albert Steel, two points behind the second-place Sherwood Park Oilers, and four points behind the Best Division-leading St. Albert Crusaders.

The Sting lead Saturday’s contest 2-0 after the first frame with Cache Schiller and Rejean Baril earning the points.

The second period saw the Sting lose all of the ground they had gained as the Steel answered back with a pair of goals to end the frame 2-2.

Both sides failed to capitalize for most of the third period until Luke Cust pocketed the Stings’ third to put the pressure fully on the Steel.

Schiller added the icing to the Stings’ cake with an empty netter with 54 seconds left on the clock.

The Sting play the Leduc Roughnecks on the road Friday, Nov 22, and face the Steel in their barn on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

The team does not play another home game until Sunday, Dec. 8 when they take on the Lakeland Panthers.