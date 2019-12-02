Morinville Sports Shorts

(Last Updated On: Dec 1, 2019)

Congratulations to the Sturgeon Peewee Mustangs 2 who won the Saint City Showdown tournament in St. Albert, taking gold after battling hard through five games. Their fourth went to a shootout, putting them into the gold-medal game.

– Chantille Levall photo

Midget AA Sting one for two over the week

The Sturgeon Midget AA Sting followed a 5-3 loss to the St. Albert Steel on Wednesday with an 11-2 win over the TRAC Wolverines on Sunday. The win and loss bring the Sting’s record to 8-7-1.

In Wednesday’s game, Ryan Conquergood came away with the fireman’s hat for the player of the game.

Sunday’s trip to Whitecourt to face the Wolverines saw both teams tied at one apiece after one. But the second period belonged to the Sting. During the middle frame, the Sting pocked six to shift the lead to 7-1 in their favour. During the final period, the Wolverines answered back with one five minutes in, but the Sting countered with another four to end the contest 11-2.

“Great all-around team effort,” said Coach Greg Northcott after the game.

The Stings 11 goals were all single efforts throughout the team, except for Jacob Reagan who picked up two of the Sting’s tally and came away with the fireman’s hat for the player of the game.

The Sting play the St. Albert Crusaders on the road Dec. 6.

Bantam AA Sting

The Bantam AA Sting played the MLAC Alumni Saturday in Morinville and walked away with a 7-3 win. Andyn Bilsky and Ryan Rivard both earned a pair of goals for the Sting.

The Sting followed Saturday’s win with a 4-3 victory over the TRAC Wolverines on the road. Rivard also picked up a pair of goals in Sunday’s road game.

The back-to-back wins bring the Sting to 11-2-3 this season and second place in the Rural White Division.

The Bantam AA Sting plays the St. Albert Blues Thursday on the road and the PAC Green at home Sunday night at 7:30 p.m.

Morinville Jets

The Morinville Jets started their weekend with a 1-0 win over the visiting 16-4-0 Beverly Warriors and ended it with a 4-2 victory over the visiting 1-21-0 Spruce Grove Regals.

On Friday night, Zach Mcrae pocketed the Jets lone goal unassisted at 15:55, and that is where the scoring ended for both sides. But it wasn’t for a lack of trying. The Jets took 20 shots on the Warriors’ net during the game and the Warriors sent 39 shots Jets’ backstop Tanner Schnirer’s way.

Sunday night saw the Jets taking on the visiting Spruce Grove Regals. Tied at 1-1 after one, the Jets built a slight lead to 3-2 after two periods. The third period saw the Jets add one more to cap the win at 4-2.

The Jets hit the road Friday to play the Beaumont Chiefs. They return home Dec. 10 to play the St. Albert Merchants for a rare Tuesday night game. The game time is 8:30 p.m. at the Morinville Leisure Centre’s Landrex Arena.

Morinville Kings

The Morinville Kings fell 4-1 to the Fort Saskatchewan Chiefs Sunday afternoon. Although they lost the previous week in overtime after an 8-game winning streak this season, Sunday’s loss marks the clubs first regulation loss since last season.

The Kings maintain their top spot with an 8-1-1 record, five points ahead of the second-place Devon Barons.

The Kings play in Lacombe Dec. 7 at 8 p.m.