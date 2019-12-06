RCMP reminding motorists not to drink and drive ahead of National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day

(Last Updated On: Dec 6, 2019)

by Morinville News Staff

National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day is a nationwide RCMP initiative taking place Saturday, Dec. 7, during National Safe Driving Week.

Police are asking Albertans to plan ahead during the holiday season and to make sure they have rides home from Christmas parties.

“In 2018 and 2019, there were over 3,700 impaired operation incidents cleared by charge from Jan. 1 to Oct. 31. Unfortunately, impaired driving is still an ongoing issue on our roadways and remains a major contributing factor in fatal and serious injuries in Alberta,” said Alberta RCMP Traffic Services Superintendent Gary Graham. “We will continue collaborating with road users, community members and traffic safety partners to keep each other safe; do the right thing and don’t drive impaired.”

Superintendent Rick Gardner of the Alberta Sheriffs reminds people they should never drive impaired or get into a car with an impaired driver.

“There’s no excuse,” Gardner said. “Wherever you live, the biggest risk is not about getting caught; it is about the possibility that you may hurt someone, or yourself, on the way home.”

The Alberta RCMP are continuing to work with Alberta Sheriffs and other law enforcement and safety partners to ensure Albertans make the right driving decisions.

