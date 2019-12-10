Diocese of St Paul has three new deacons

(Last Updated On: Dec 10, 2019)

Above: Jonnel Eucare, Marvin Tanquerido, His Excellency Most Reverend Paul Terrio, Bishop of Diocese of St Paul and Adrian Tumanda.

by Lucie Roy

Three Seminarians of the Diocese of St Paul received the Sacred Orders to the Diaconate.

The Diocese of St Paul and Morinville St. Jean Baptiste Parish hosted the Transitional Diaconate Ordination for Jonnel Eucare, Marvin Tanquerido, and Adrian Tumanda on Monday night with more than 30 priests and deacons in attendance and His Excellency Most Reverend Paul Terrio, Bishop of the Diocese of St Paul.

Transitional deacons are seminary students in the last phase of training for the priesthood and in the process of becoming ordained priests.

Adrian Tumanda has been a very active figure in Morinville, with the church and the Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools.

Attendance included people from the Diocese, Fort McMurray, United States, Philippines and people from the St. Jean Baptiste Catholic Church.

Parishioners and friends from across the Diocese include St. Paul, Elk Point, Barrhead, Bonnyville, Cold Lake, Lac La Biche, Legal, Mallaig, Plamondon, Brosseau, Goodfish Lake, Thorhild, Westlock, Whitecourt, Fort McMurray, and Morinville.

The Diocese of St. Paul is a Roman Catholic diocese that covers 60,200 sq.miles in Alberta with 20 parishes, 21 missions, 18 active diocesan priests, 6 religious priests, 8 permanent deacons and approximately 104,000 Catholics and 13 women religious.

A reception followed in Fable Gardens Hall.