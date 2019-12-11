Morinville Jets take down Merchants at home

(Last Updated On: Dec 11, 2019)

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Jets took down the visiting 15-9-0 St. Albert Merchants 5-1 Tuesday night with a little help from some Sturgeon Sting Midget AA players.

The rare weekday home game for the Jets saw the Jets and Merchants tied at one apiece after one. Twenty minutes later, that score remained the same. The final frame saw the Jets pile on four goals to take the day at 5-1 and to elevate their standing another two points.

Sturgeon Sting Midget AA Coach Greg Northcott told Morinville News that five of his players hit the ice with the Jets Tuesday night.

Cache Schiller, Ryan Conquergood, Keenan Mirus, Graeme Hampton, and Royce Watson, the latter as back up goalie, joined the Jets for the game. Conquergood earned one goal and one assist, and Keenan Mirus earned two assists.

Tuesday’s game brings the Jets to a 7-17-0 record this season, and a fifth-place standing in the CJHL’s West Division.

The Jets play the Regals on the road Friday night at 7:45 p.m. and the Edmonton Mustangs Sunday night at home at 7:30 p.m.