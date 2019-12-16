Kings two for two over the weekend, Jets three for three over the week

(Last Updated On: Dec 16, 2019)

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Senior AA Kings and Morinville Junior B Jets ran their entire week of games without a loss last week.

MORINVILLE KINGS

The Morinville Kings Defeated the Bonnyville Pontiacs 10-9 Saturday night at home and followed it with a 6-3 win over the Blackfalds Wranglers on the road Sunday afternoon.

The back-to-back wins give the Kings a 10-2-1 record. With 21 points heading into 2020 and the final three games of the regular season, the Kings ought to be able to finish the season in first place. They currently lead second-place Devon by five points and third-place Red Deer by seven points.

The Kings currently have six players in the NCHL’s top 20. Kyle Harris and Adam Wilson occupy the top two spots, and Blake Grainger and Jordan Thomas are in seventh and eighth spots. Chance Thomas sits at 16, and Jamie Johnson is in 20th spot.

MORINVILLE JETS

The Morinville Jets had their best week of the season this past week, adding another six points to their tally with three consecutive wins, their biggest winning streak yet.

The Jets beat the Merchants 5-1 on Tuesday at home and followed it up with a 7-3 win over the rEgals Friday night and a 6-3 win over the Edmonton Mustangs Sunday night.

The wins bring the Jets to a 9-17-0 record this year. They are currently in fifth place in the Capital Junior Hockey League’s West Division.

Although their 18 points put them 11 points behind the Flyers and 24 points behind the first place Beverly Warriors, their 13 and 14 point lead over the Regals and Mustangs make a playoff run an almost certainty.

Currently, Josh McRae is the only Morinville Jet in the CJHL’s top 25 scoring leaders. McRae is in 22nd spot with 32 points in 26 game.

The Jets have two more games in 2019. They play the Knights on the road Friday night and Wetaskiwin at home Sunday night.