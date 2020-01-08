Government seeking input on future of agriculture research

by Morinville News Staff

The provincial government is gathering feedback on the future of agriculture research in Alberta though engament sessions and an online survey, the latter open until Jan. 31.

“We are working with farmers to determine their research priorities. This is an opportunity to transform how we do research and attract investment from the private sector,” said Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Devin Dreeshen in a media release Wednesday. “I see world-leading agricultural research happening here, either by leveraging work happening in existing facilities or building brand new ones.”

Thought the consultation, the province is looking for input on what farmer-led research means to Albertans, farmer-led research priorities, and governance models for delivering farmer-led research.

The engagement sessions will take place in Lethbridge, Grande Prairie, Vermilion, Camrose, Olds, and Calgary between January 13 and January 24.

The survey can be accessed at https://extranet.gov.ab.ca/opinio6/s?s=FarmerLedResearch.