Nominations open for Alberta Order of Excellence

by Morinville News Staff

Albertans are encouraged to nominate remarkable citizens, leaders, and innovators for membership in Alberta’s highest honour, the Alberta Order of Excellence.

As many as 10 Albertans will be inducted into the Order this year, recognizing remarkable contributions to their community, the province and beyond.

Although nominations are accepted year-round, the deadline for consideration for this year is Feb. 15. Nominations submitted but not selected in 2020 will be considered for up to three years.

Nominees must be Canadians citizens currently residing in Alberta and, if selected, must be able to attend the investiture ceremony in October. Self-nominations are not accepted, nor are nominations from spouses or immediate family members.

Further information and nomination guidelines, forms and biographies of previous inductees are available on the Alberta Order of Excellence website at www.lieutenantgovernor.ab.ca/aoe. Information is also available by calling 780-449-0517.