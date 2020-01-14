Government begins 2020 budget consultations

by Morinville News Staff

The provincial government is holding two telephone town hall meetings on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28 as well as an online survey until Feb. 7 to get opinions and suggestions for the upcoming budget.

The online survey has questions about Albertans’ spending and saving priorities, as well as ideas for job creation and growing the provincial economy. During the town halls, Albertans will be able to speak directly to Finance Minister Travis Toews.

“Leading up to Budget 2019, we heard from more than 4,000 people online and almost 35,000 people during our telephone town halls,” Toews said in a media release. “Albertans demonstrated that they have incredible insight into the choices we must make together to create jobs, get out of debt and grow our economy. As we continue on this path, I want to hear your thoughts. We made a good start in Budget 2019 and we need to keep that momentum going.”

Further information on the telephone town halls and how to participate can be found at alberta.ca/budgetconsultation.